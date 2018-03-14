Woman dies following collision in Co Donegal

A female pedestrian has been killed in Co Donegal.

She died at around 9pm outside Buncrana on the Inishowen Peninsula on the R238 Buncrana to Carndonagh road.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident in which the woman was struck by a passing vehicle and killed. Her identity has not yet been released.

The incident happened at Umricam, close to the well-known North Pole bar and is the fourth fatality on Co Donegal’s roads so far this year.

The tragedy comes just days after Emmett McClelland from Shantallow in Derry died after being struck by a car following a night out with friends on Saturday night at Bridgend.

He had been out celebrating in the nearby 19th Hole bar before walking outside just before midnight last Saturday.

A man was arrested but later released without charge and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The scene of Wednesday’s accident has been preserved for a garda forensics team to carry out a full investigation on Thursday morning.

The R238 will remain closed overnight and diversions are in place. HGVs are advised to divert via Carndonagh to Quigley’s Point and Muff.