Woman dies after being stabbed in Dundalk

A woman has died following a stabbing incident in Dundalk, Co Louth on Tuesday, gardaí said.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was found with multiple stab wounds on Linenhall Street at around 2.45pm.

She was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but has since been pronounced dead.

The woman is believed to be originally from Lithuania.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene of the incident.