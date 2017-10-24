Woman critically ill after clash of heads with cyclist in Dublin crash

A woman is critically ill in hospital after she clashed heads with a cyclist in a Dublin collision.

The male cyclist (22) was also injured but has been discharged from hospital .

However, the woman is much more seriously injured, and after her condition worsened overnight she is now regarded as critical.

The collision occurred on Gardiner Street Middle at about 6.45pm yesterday. It is believed the young woman, a foreign student in Dublin, was crossing the street at the time.

It is understood she had just come out a local Spar store with shopping and was making her way to her nearby home.

Two tenders from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene, with paramedics treating both victims on the road before they were taken to hospital.

The male victim, from South America, suffered minor head injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.

However, the female pedestrian was assessed at the Mater hospital and was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital, which specialises in treating serious head injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda.