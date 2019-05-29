Woman cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter of her boyfriend

A 48-year-old woman has been cleared of murdering her boyfriend but found guilty of his manslaughter by stabbing him in their Tipperary home.

The mother of two had asked for an acquittal on a number of grounds, including the possibility that he had “come towards the knife” she was holding while they fought.

Inga Ozolina (48), originally from Latvia, but with an address at Old Court Church, Mountrath, Co Laois, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Lithuanian native Audrius Pukas at The Malthouse, Roscrea on November 20th, 2016.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the 40-year-old father of two died at the scene from a stab wound to his chest. He had also sustained two other knife wounds in the incident.

The trial heard that the couple had a volatile relationship, which was violent at times.

More to follow