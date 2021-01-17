Woman charged with attacking shop worker after face mask request

A woman has been charged with violently assaulting a Sligo shop worker after being asked to wear a face-covering.

The woman, who is aged in her early 20s, entered the shop in Sligo Town at about 6.45pm on Saturday while not wearing a face covering, in line with Covid-19 regulations.

She was advised by a staff member of the need to wear a face covering. The woman left the premises but returned after a short time and allegedly assaulted a female staff member with a weapon. She then fled on foot, the Garda said in a statement.

The staff member was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Her alleged attacker later walked into Sligo Garda station where she was arrested before being detained at Ballymote Garda station.

The woman has been charged with assault and is due to appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday, the Garda said.

It is an offence to refuse to wear a face covering in certain areas, including on public transport and in retail outlets, unless the person has a valid reason or is a child. Those refusing to comply can be fined up to €80.