Woman attacked from behind while out walking in Co Louth

A woman in her early 20s was was attacked by a man as she was out for a walk in a Co Louth town on Thursday night.

The woman was attacked from behind by the man who ran away after the incident which happened at about 7.40pm on the Táin walk in Dundalk. He then headed north onto the Inner Relief Road (N52), a Garda spokeswoman said.

Gardaí are appealing for any person who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” a Garda press office statement said.

“Gardaí are further seeking any drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Newry Road or the Inner Relief road at the Táin Bridge area at this time to check their dash cams footage and contact Dundalk Garda station.