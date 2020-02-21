Woman arrested over alleged threats to victim of rape released

A woman arrested for alleged threats to kill or cause harm to a victim of sexual violence in a courtroom after two men were jailed for raping her, has been released.

On Monday morning, two Leitrim men were jailed for seven years for raping a woman who had blacked out at a house party in 2017.

After the sentence was handed down and the judge had left the courtroom, some supporters of the men shouted at the victim. One woman shouted obscenities, and another person shouted “You’re a liar” and “You’re going to pay for this”.

On Thursday gardaí said they had “arrested a woman in her early 20s in connection with an allegation of making threats to kill or cause harm to the injured party in a trial which concluded at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday February 17 last”.

They said the woman was arrested on foot of a complaint received by gardaí. She was being held under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Leitrim before being released on Friday morning. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.