Woman arrested in connection with Wayne Whelan murder

Gardaí investigating the gun murder of Wayne Whelan in Lucan last year have arrested a woman.

She is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Mr Whelan (42) whose body was found in a burning car in Mount Andrew, Lucan, on November 18th.

A post mortem determined he died from several gunshot wounds. DNA samples were required to identify his body.

Detectives arrested the woman, who is aged in her 30s, on Tuesday morning. She is being held in Ronanstown Garda Station where she can be questioned for a maximum of three days.

On Monday, gardaí arrested two men in connection with the murder. One of the men, aged in his 30s, remains in custody in Lucan Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

The other, a man in his 40s, has been released without charge. A file on his alleged involvement will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two other men have already been charged in relation to Mr Whelan’s death. Anthony Casserly (23) and Christopher Moran (50), both from Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in December charged in connection with the murder.