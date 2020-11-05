Woman arrested in connection with €300,000 drugs seizure

A woman in her 40s is the third person to be arrested in relation to the seizure of more than €300,000 worth of cocaine and heroin and six handguns in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Officers investigating the sale and supply of drugs made the discovery when they searched a house in the town following what a Garda spokesman said was a “lengthy surveillance operation”.

Two men, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were arrested at the scene on Monday night where some €245,000 of cocaine and €56,000 of heroin was seized.

The guns seized at a house in Mullingar on Monday. Photograph: Garda Síochána/Facebook

The woman was arrested during a follow-up search operation in Carberry, Co Kildare on Wednesday. She is being detained at Mullingar Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. The two men are being detained at the Garda station also.

Gardaí said their investigations were ongoing.