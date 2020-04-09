Woman arrested following alleged stabbing at house in Co Meath
Man in his twenties was discovered with apparent stab wounds and taken to hospital
Gardaí were called to the scene of the incident which occurred at a house in Athboy at 2.30am.
A woman has been arrested following an alleged stabbing at a house in Co Meath on Thursday.
A man in his twenties was discovered with apparent stab wounds and taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown with non-life threatening injuries.
A woman in her twenties was later arrested as part of the investigation and detained at Trim Garda Station.
She has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Trim District Court on Friday.