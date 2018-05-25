Woman arrested as fisherman dies following ‘brutal’ attack

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a fisherman who was attacked in Co Down.

Stefan Zait (45), who was originally from Romania, was assaulted in Ardglass just before 11am on Tuesday and died two days later.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday night and is being questioned by detectives.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday night remains in police custody.

A 23-year-old man was also detained in the wake of the incident but was subsequently released on bail pending further police inquiries.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said Mr Zait died from serious head injuries sustained during a “brutal and senseless attack” in daylight hours.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage or anyone with any information to contact them.

