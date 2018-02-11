Woman arrested after three-year-old girl taken to hospital

A woman in her 40s is being questioned after a three-year-old girl was hospitalised yesterday afternoon.

The girl is being treated in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin where she is understood to be in an induced coma and in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to a house in Shankill, Co Dublin, at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

The woman was arrested in connection with the incident. She is being questioned at a southside Garda station.

The house has been sealed off for a technical examination.