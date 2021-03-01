Woman arrested after live-streaming car chase with gardaí

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in north Dublin after live-streaming a car chase with gardaí that lasted almost an hour and crossed two counties.

The female driver of a white Mercedes car drove at speed from Ballymun on the M50 around the city into Co Wicklow and back again, streaming part of the chase in a video on social media.

The pursuit involved as many as 20 Garda cars with an Air Support Unit helicopter tracking the vehicle. She drove as far as the M11 near Bray before returning to north Dublin.

The woman could be heard singing to music during the chase and goading gardaí in pursuit. At one point she threw what appears to be a deodorant canister out the window at gardaí.

Gardai said they were “investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place in the Ballymun area of Dublin” in an incident that began when a car failed to stop at 5.55pm at Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun.

The woman was arrested for dangerous driving at Hampton Wood Drive in Ballymun at 6.50pm. Videos posted on social media showed at least seven Garda cars surrounding the woman’s vehicle when it came to a stop. She was detained at Ballymun Garda station.

There were no collisions during the chase and no one was injured.