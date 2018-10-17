Woman arrested after heroin and cocaine seized in Tallaght

A woman has been arrested by gardaí following the seizure of heroin and cocaine valued at almost €600,000 in Dublin.

The haul was discovered when gardaí investigating the sale and supply of controlled substances searched a dwelling at New Bancroft Place in Tallaght.

A garda spokesman said 4kg of heroin and 500g of cocaine were found during the search. He estimated that the haul would have a street value of €595,000.

The woman arrested, who is in her 20s, was taken to Tallaght Garda station where she is being detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice(Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.