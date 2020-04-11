Woman arrested after health worker ‘assaulted’ at Sligo hospital
Garda says woman charged and due to appear at special court sitting later
A Garda spokesman said an ‘altercation’ occurred at around 7.30am on Saturday at Sligo University Hospital (pictured). Image: Google Streetview.
A woman has been arrested in Sligo after allegedly assaulting a health worker on Saturday.
A Garda spokesman said an “altercation” occurred at around 7.30am at Sligo University Hospital.
He said a 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged “following an assault” on a hospital worker.
“She was later arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Ballymote Garda station,” the spokesman said.
The woman is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court later.