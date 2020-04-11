Woman arrested after health worker ‘assaulted’ at Sligo hospital

A woman has been arrested in Sligo after allegedly assaulting a health worker on Saturday.

A Garda spokesman said an “altercation” occurred at around 7.30am at Sligo University Hospital.

He said a 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged “following an assault” on a hospital worker.

“She was later arrested under the Public Order Act and taken to Ballymote Garda station,” the spokesman said.

The woman is due to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court later.