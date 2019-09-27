Woman arrested after €107,000 cannabis seizure

A woman in her 30s has been arrested following the seizure of more than €107,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine at a house in Co Roscommon.

The haul was discovered on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs. The Roscommon/Longford divisional drugs unit carried out a search of a house in the Lanesborough area of Co Roscommon with the assistance of gardaí from Lanesborough Garda station.

The team discovered 40 cannabis plants with an estimated value of €32,000, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €75,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €300 (all pending analysis).

The woman is being detained at Roscommon Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.