Woman accused of murdering her children ‘unable to refrain’ from actions

A woman facing trial for the murder of her three young children told a forensic psychiatrist that she began to think about killing them three or four days before she did so.

The trial also heard that she and her husband had “really good times” once they started their family.

Deirdre Morley (44) told the psychiatrist that she had been sometimes troubled by stress because of work and other matters, but that the relationship between herself and her husband, Andrew McGinley, had improved when she became pregnant with her first child.

“When there was a new baby they were good times,” Ms Morley told the psychiatrist. “He [MR MCGINLEY]really loves kids. We really came together when we had kids.”

The children’s bodies were discovered by their father in their home on January 24th, 2020.

Psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright told the court that in her view, on January 24th, 2020, Ms Morley had a mental health disorder, knew that her actions would lead to her children’s deaths, but did not know her actions were wrong, and was “unable to refrain from her actions”.

The court heard on Tuesday of how Ms Morley told gardaí in interviews on January 28th, 2020 that she had suffocated the children because she was “overwhelmed”, wanted to end her life and did not want to leave her children behind.

Did not succeed

However, her plan to kill herself before her husband, who was away for work reasons, had returned home, had not succeeded.

Dr Wright interviewed Ms Morley in the Central Mental Hospital, where the accused now resides, on three dates in September 2020 for the purpose of the court hearing.

Asked about her decision to kill the children, Ms Morley told Dr Wright she thought it was “the right thing to do, the hard thing to do, but the right thing to do.”

Dr Wright said Ms Morley told her she had wanted to die but on Monday or Tuesday of the week when she eventually killed her children (on Friday January 24th) she started to think of killing the children. She had two thoughts, she told the psychiatrist. She had to die but she could not leave her children behind.

She believed she had ruined the children’s lives through her bad parenting and mental health difficulties.

“I just lost all hope for me and the children,” she told the psychiatrist, who said Ms Morley had a “major depressive disorder and was concealing the extent of her problems from those close to her”.

Ms Morley was hospitalised in July 2019 when she was diagnosed as having had a “moderate depressive episode” but not as having suicidal thoughts or psychotic symptoms.

By November 2019, Ms Morley was diagnosed as having a “passive death wish” but no suicidal ideation.

“I just want to evaporate”, Ms Morley had said at the time.

‘Huge guilt’

Out of work from her job as a nurse at the time in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Ms Morley had been feeling “huge guilt” about the effect of her illness on her children, Dr Wright told Michael Bowman SC, for the defence.

Ms Morley told Dr Wright she had met her husband in 2002, they had moved in together in 2005 and married in 2008. “We wanted the same things. We slotted into each other’s lives from the start,” she told the psychiatrist.

Ms Morley trained as a nurse and progressed well in her career, becoming a clinical nurse specialist in Crumlin children’s hospital. However, over the years prior to 2020, she suffered episodes of stress and mental health difficulties.

She had first received counselling in 2009, the same year she began to suffer stress because of her concern for the children who were being cared for in the hospital. She had her husband attended couples counselling in 2019.

“I never stopped loving him,” she told the psychiatrist. “He was a really good guy.”

The court heard that she was “initially on cloud nine” after the birth of their first child, Conor, but she then became concerned about his routine. “I was hard on myself. He was a good, happy, contented baby.”

Later, when talking about the birth of her third child, Carla, she told Dr Wright: “She was a really good baby, like the others.”

In October 2018, she began a course in Trinity College, Dublin, but became stressed and dropped out after a number of weeks.

Dr Wright said her view was Ms Morley had a “bipolar affective disorder”, or what the public might know as manic depressive disorder.

Stresses

Between 1998 and 2017, Ms Morley had a number of periods of depressive episodes arising from stresses in her life. From 2018, she appeared to have developed significant depressive symptoms, which deteriorated in late 2018.

She began to feel inadequate as a mother and wife and concerned that her problems were impacting on her children

In 2019, she began to experience suicidal ideation, leading to her first admission to hospital.

From November 2019, her condition deteriorated again. In December 2019, she began to express the belief that her illness was damaging her children, Dr Wright said.

Ms Morley had become delusional, and began to have false, fixed beliefs that were not amenable to reason.

The trial before Mr Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of 10 men and two women continues in the Central Criminal Court.