Woman (60s) arrested under €1.2m credit union fraud inquiry

A woman aged in her 60s has been arrested as part of a long-running criminal investigation into a suspected €1.2 million fraud at a north county Dublin credit union, gardaí have said.

The arrest was described by investigating officers as a “significant development” in an ongoing inquiry into alleged irregularities at the lender.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

She is being questioned at Balbriggan Garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman can be held for up to 24 hours.

“This arrest represents significant development in a long-standing investigation into fraudulent activity in the financial institution,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”