Woman (54) dies after being struck by getaway car in Killiney

A woman out walking in south Dublin on Tuesday has died after being struck by a car speeding away from the scene of a robbery.

The woman (54) was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by the vehicle in Killiney shortly after 9.20pm.

She was later pronounced dead in St Vincent’s Hospital, gardaí said on Wednesday morning.

A woman (51) who was walking with her was also struck by the same car.

She was also taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where she is being treated for minor injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those with camera footage, including dash cam, who were in the area between 9pm and 9.30pm to make it available to them.

The crash happened shortly after a Centra convenience store on Barnhill Road in Dalkey was robbed by a number of males.

It is understood they threatened members of staff in the store before making off with a sum of cash in the getaway vehicle.

Gardaí­ said no one was physically harmed during the raid.

A short time later, the car hit the two females pedestrians when it mounted a footpath a short distance from the Graduate roundabout on Rochestown Avenue, just over 1km from the scene of the robbery.

A search for the raiders is under way after they abandoned the car at the roundabout and fled the area on foot.

Crime scenes are being preserved on both the Barnhill Road and the junction of Ballinclea Road and Avondale Road while the locations are subject to examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local scene of crime officers.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.