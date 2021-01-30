Woman (30s) arrested over disappearance and murder of couple in 2015

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in relation to the disappearance and murder of a couple five years ago.

William Maughan and Anastasija Varslavane were reported missing from Co Meath in April 2015.

The woman, who is in her mid-30s, was arrested on Saturday morning and is currently being detained under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ashbourne Garda station.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Detectives believed the couple was killed because members of a gang feared Mr Maughan and Ms Varslavane, a Latvian national, were about to go to the Garda and link them to a drug-related gun murder in 2014.

While the bodies of the missing couple have never been found, the case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2016 and has been under investigation since then, including a cold case review.

A number of arrests have been previously made in relation to the investigation, with four people held for questioning in July 2020 released without charge.