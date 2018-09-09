Woman (20s) arrested in connection with Bray Boxing Club shooting

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at Bray Boxing Club in June.

Bobby Messett (50) was killed in the shooting at the gym on June 5th and two others were injured, inluding coach Pete Taylor.

Gardaí say the woman was arrested in the Dublin area on Saturday evening and is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundrum Garda Station.

Gardaí say a man in his 30s who was arrested on Thursday in connection with the case is still being held at Bray Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.