Woman (20s) arrested after seizure of crystal meth at Dublin airport

A woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle €180,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine into the country.

Gardaí from Ballymun arrested the woman at Dublin Airport shortly after she got off a flight on Sunday. The arrest was linked to a Revenue operation targeting the smuggling of drugs into the country.

After being stopped and searched, the woman was found to be in possession of 3kg of crystal methamphetamine, a relatively rare drug in Ireland and one which is typically made in homemade laboratories.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, was taken to Ballymun Garda station where is being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. She can be held for a maximum of seven days before charge or release.