Woman (19) dies after being hit by van in Co Antrim

A young woman has died after being hit by a van in Co Antrim in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old was knocked down and died shortly afterwards as a result of her injuries. A 21-year-old man was also knocked down and is in a serious condition in hospital.

The incident occurred on the Moneynick Road outside of Toomebridge, Co Antrim, at around 3.40am on Saturday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are investigating the incident.

Insp Peter Duncan said the man “is currently in a very serious condition in hospital”.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information that could assist the police investigation to contact police in Antrim by calling 101.”

The road was closed for most of Saturday morning while police officers attended the scene, but has since been reopened.