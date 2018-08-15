Woman (18) slashed in the face in Dublin city attack

An 18-year-old woman was slashed in the face in an attack in Dublin on Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were arrested by gardaí after the attack on Golden Lane, Dublin 8 at about 7.20pm.

“An 18-year-old female was attacked and received serious stab wounds to her face,” a Garda statement said. “Property was also stolen from the victim during the incident.”

The statement added that a number of Garda units responded to the incident and following a search of the area the two people were detained. They are being held in Dublin City Centre Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 - Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured woman is receiving treatment at St James Hospital in the city.

Gardaí asked people with information or anyone who may have witnessed this assault to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on (01) 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.