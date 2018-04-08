Witnesses sought after Sinn Féin councillor’s car set on fire

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a Sinn Féin councillor’s car was set alight outside his home overnight.

Kevin Campbell’s vehicle was targeted at Lislane Drive in the Creggan area of the city.

Shortly before 2.45am it was reported that a blue coloured Renault Modus parked in the area had been set on fire, police said.

“Extensive damage was caused to the car as a result of the incident. Three people were seen running away from the scene, the PSNI said.

“Police are working to establish a motive for the attack and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information which may assist the investigation to contact officers in Strand Road Police Station.”

Sinn Féin Assembly member Raymond McCartney expressed his solidarity with his party colleague.

“Take no step backwards, step forward and do our best for those we represent. That’s Kevin Campbell,” he said. - PA