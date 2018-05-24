Witness appeal over ‘animal cruelty’ incident in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for information after an alleged incident of animal cruelty involving a pony in Co Tipperary.

The video, purpotedly taken in Clonmel on Wednesday afternoon, shows a distressed pony being dragged on the road while still attached to a sulky cart. In the video, the pony can be seen collapsing a number of times as the people with it detach the sulky cart and attempt to stand the animal back up.

Aneta Kopec, who filmed the incident and reported it to gardaí, posted the video on Facebook. She called for action to be taken over animal cruelty in the State and claimed stones were thrown at her car while she filmed the incident.

An ISPCA spokesperson said: “It is not acceptable that any animal is pushed to the point of collapsing. Anyone who owns an animal has a legal obligation to provide for their welfare needs and a failure to do so can result in them being held to account” .

Gardaí in Clonmel appealed to anyone who witnessed an incident involving an animal on the Heywood Road in Clonmel on Wednesday at about 4pm to contact them on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.