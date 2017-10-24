‘With someone who has pleaded guilty to abuse . . . you can’t stand with them anymore in court’

Kate Brennan Harding sat and read the report on the front-page of The Irish Times that detailed the conviction of Tom Humphries, becoming angry when she read of the testimonials offered by the sports writer’s friends.

Humphries defence counsel had handed in the testimonials. One came from “the chief sports writer for The Sunday Times”, who was quickly identified as David Walsh, best known for his work exposing cyclist Lance Armstrong as a drugs cheat. The other testimonial was from a prominent GAA personality.

Walsh paid tribute to Humphries’s sports-writing and told the judge that the accused was a “hugely regarded, hugely respected national figure”, saying later in the face of criticism that he felt he could not abandon a friend of 30 years.

Last week, it emerged publicly - though it was known widely by many days earlier - that the sportsman in question was the former Cork hurling star and All-Ireland medal-holder, Donal Óg Cusack.

Humphries was a friend of the hurler and had ghost-written his autobiography.

In his testimonial, Cusack highlighted Humphries’s volunteer work with the GAA, while also expressing “shock and disappointment” at his offending.

“I get so angry when I hear this stuff about testimonials. Because I don’t think we can compartmentalise abusers. When we do that we forgot there’s a complete thread of this person’s actions running through all parts of their lives,” Brennan Harding said.

She was abused by her grandfather Liam Harding when she was young. Finally, aged 12, she found her voice, telling people that he had sexually abused her for much of her childhood. He was defended by many.

Some, she told The Irish Times, had rejected her version of events, saying he “was a great man”, “a character in the community”, or, in the words of one that she remembers years later, “Ah sure he might have been a bit dirty but wasn’t he grand?”

Then she lost her voice for real: “I literally couldn’t talk. I wasn’t a mute but whenever there was anyone around I couldn’t speak.” Her allegations split her family, with allegations that memories had been “planted” in her head.

Liam Harding died a short time later and the case never went to court. She gradually recovered her voice but she still suffers from post traumatic stress disorder. Her family remains fractured by the events.

Backlash

The backlash against Walsh and Cusack was swift and fierce. Cusack issued a statement apologising for writing the character reference. He said he was trying “to help a human in a dark place who asked me for help.”

Walsh was less contrite. “The young girl whose trust Tom betrayed has suffered terribly from this crime,” he wrote in his column in the Sunday Times.

“I wrote a personal character reference for Tom because we have been friends for 30 years and, despite the serious wrong he has done, I could not abandon him.”

Walsh declined to contribute to this article, stating: “I’ve taken more than a few hits arising out of this and am still feeling a little bruised. As a result I prefer not to say anything at the moment.”

At times over the past few weeks the public backlash against the two men seemed almost to eclipse the reaction to Humphries’s crimes.

And although there were many vocal critics of them online, in private many have wondered if this criticism was fair. Doesn’t a person, no matter their crime, have a right to present evidence of the good they have done in their life? After all, the men weren’t condoning Humphries’ offences.

That’s not the point, says Brennan Harding. “Lots of people know abusers a long time. With someone who has pleaded guilty to abuse, in that capacity, you can’t stand with them anymore in court.

“I’m disgusted at Donal Óg for doing it. You should have love and compassion...but you don’t stand up for [AN ABUSER]in a court of law.

“When someone does terrible things, there’s nothing to stop you from still being their friend. But don’t do it in court.”

Unlike once-off or opportunistic crimes, like assault or theft, many instances of sexual abuse go on for a long period of time; it almost becomes a way of life for the abuser.

“You can’t separate out different aspects of an abuser in a court of law,” Brennan Harding says.

There is only so much bandwidth for people’s stories to be told when abuse comes to light, she believes. And most of the time it’s the story of the abuser which is told rather than that of the abused.

“You don’t hear character references for the victim. With the exception of a victim impact report, their voices, their stories are lost in the court process,”

Cliona Saidlear of Rape Crisis Network Ireland agrees. “When you have the testimonials, when you have the 50 local people lining up to shake the hand of the convicted person, you muddy the waters, you dilute the message.”

“It’s not good enough. What you have to do is think about the impact of that character reference will have because it has an impact beyond the person you are writing that letter for. It can work to dilute the important message that needs to be sent out to survivors that society is on their side.”

Saidlear believes the character references are also fundamentally unfair to accused people. Why should someone get a lesser sentence just because someone hands in a letter stating they are a skilled writer?

“You see it with students who are maybe training to be a doctor and have a promising career. We can’t possibly endanger that. But then you’ve someone who doesn’t go to college, who is working class. We can happily ruin their lives. It’s a double standard.”

The issue of character references for sexual criminals crops up every few years in public debate; usually after a noteworthy person supplies a reference for an accused. In 2008 novelist Colm Tóibín received criticism for supplying a testimonial for fellow writer Desmond Hogan after Hogan was convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

The same year then Labour TD Kathleen Lynch, and the former Labour Lord Mayor of Cork John Murray, wrote to a judge stating that convicted rapist Trevor Casey of Closes Road, Fairhill, Cork city “came from a good family.”

Such incidents have become rarer in recent years. Once considered a regular part of their constituency work, politicians are now wary of supplying character references for convicted criminals, especially in sex cases.

And, according to senior counsel Garnet Orange, judges are extremely wary of their merit.

“Ones from politicians have zero value now. I’ve seen judges pick up references in the past and say: ‘Sure this man doesn’t even know the accused. He’s a politician. He’s being put under pressure to speak up for a constituent.’”

In terms of usefulness to an accused, testimonials do still have some, very limited, value, says Mr Justice Garrett Sheehan who recently stepped down from the Court of Appeal.

“They are relevant. Assuming they are accurate they may be able to make a court aware of certain qualities that a person may have that could be taken into account when sentencing.

“But generally speaking the part that they play is quite limited. Not irrelevant, but quite limited.

“And it’s entirely appropriate for a barrister or solicitor to submit them on behalf of somebody, provided the testimonial doesn’t comment on person’s culpability.”

But should the professional achievements of someone like Humphries be something that is taken into account when deciding sentence?

“Well, possibly,” says Sheehan. “It might be something the court could take into consideration to be weighed against the damage done by the criminal offending. I felt some of the criticism of the people who supplied the references [in Humphries’ case] was unfair.”

Brennan Harding believes the criticism was not only fair, but necessary. “It’s like lancing a boil. It’s painful but it’s must healthier in the long run to have these discussions about how we view abusers.”

“Society needs to hear that other voice. It needs to change. I don’t know how I could change but it needs to change. I’m just so fed up with it.”