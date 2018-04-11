Willie John McBride calls for Jackson and Olding to be reinstated

Former Ireland rugby international Willie John McBride has called on Ulster Rugby to reinstate Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson and said alcohol was a major factor in the incident that led to their rape trial.

“This has been a very sad affair. For this bunch of young people, when alcohol came in common sense went out,” he said.

Mr Jackson and Mr Olding were not found guilty last month of raping the then 19-year-old woman in 2016.

Both men, who it is understood are contracted to Ulster until June 2019, have been “relieved of all duties” since the legal process began.

After the trial concluded, the IRFU and Ulster said they had noted the verdicts and an internal review, which does not have a set timescale, was being conducted.

“They have come through a very difficult few months,” Mr McBride told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show. “They were tried on TV, they were tried in the press. They were found not guilty, now people are saying get out (of rugby), that’s totally unfair.”

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson: acquitted of rape. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Mr McBride, who played 63 times for Ireland, said he felt sorry for the complainant too, but that she had not endured the same exposure in the press.

“These young people are going to regret this for the rest of their lives.”

He pointed out that the two rugby players signed a contract, which he had not done in his time as he was an amateur player. He did not know the terms of their contract or what a review would mean for them.

They are not bad young men

“I think they’ve learned their lesson. They issued an apology. It’s time to get back to doing what they do best, which is play rugby.”

Mr McBride said he did not know the players personally and hoped that some season ticket holders did not go through with threats not to attend games if the players are reinstated. “They should be severely reprimanded.”

He said he was saddened that the players were being tried again on social media even though they had been found not guilty. “We’ve all sinned at some time in the past, got involved in silly things. It’s very sad and silly that they got involved in these things. Obviously it was very wrong.”

When the quantity of alcohol that Stuart Olding admitted to having consumed was mentioned, Mr McBride laughed and said: “He’s some drinker. I don’t believe that. I find it difficult to believe that really.

“Ultimately alcohol was at the base of all this. That needs to be looked at.”

Mr McBride said it was very easy when playing international rugby “to get carried away by the hype.”

He added that he hoped that sponsors will see that the players have made restitution and will not behave like that again. “They are not bad young men.”

He called on Ulster Rugby, their sponsors and the players in question “to get together and talk sensibly.”

Meanwhile, an advertisement calling for rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to resume their roles “for both club and country” has appeared in a Northern Ireland newspaper.

The ad in the Belfast Telegraph urges the IRFU and Ulster panel determining the men’s futures not to bow to “the court of social media”.

Last week an advertisement in the same newspaper, crowdfunded by 139 “concerned fans”, described the men’s derogatory and offensive WhatsApp messages about women that emerged during the trial as “reprehensible”, and said they should never play for Ulster or Ireland again.

‘Real fans’

Then on Wednesday an advertisement, also addressed to the leadership of the IRFU and Ulster, appeared in the Belfast Telegraph calling for the men to be reinstated to playing duties immediately.

It said it was from “real fans standing up for the Ulstermen”.

The ad said: “What is reprehensible is the extent of the social media backlash aimed at incriminating men unanimously acquitted of any crime.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding: acquitted of rape. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“We are fed up with this cyber persecution.

“As Ulster and Irish rugby fans, we want these innocent men reinstated and rightly allowed to resume their roles for both club and country.

“The IRFU should take note of the silent majority and not bow to the court of social media.

“We do not expect an answer to this letter, but we do expect them to play.

“Yours, Real fans standing up for the Ulster men.”

A fan behind the ad, who did not wish to be identified, told the Belfast Telegraph: “Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding went through a nine-week trial and were acquitted of the charges against them.

“They should be back playing for Ulster and Ireland. They have apologised for the content of the messages and that, to many of us, feels like enough.

“It’s not that I or anyone else thinks the messages they sent were not a big deal. But the fact is I can’t imagine there’s a person anywhere in Northern Ireland who wouldn’t be appalled at the thought of their private messages and correspondence being picked through in public.

Whole lot worse

“We’ve all offended someone at some point. “These men have been upfront, they’ve said sorry for what they said and to continue to protest so viciously after people have apologised just isn’t right in my view.

“It’s the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and if that shows us anything, it’s that we’ve forgiven people for a whole lot worse.”

A recent statement from the official Ulster supporters club said the vast majority of fans want the players to return to representing both sides as soon as possible.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby has declined to comment on any matter relating to the review, saying it would be “inappropriate” until the process is complete.