Well-known figures in Irish domestic soccer arrested over €3m heroin haul

Two well-known figures in Irish domestic soccer have been arrested over the discovery of a consignment of heroin valued at €3 million.

One of the men has a conviction for a firearms offence involving a replica gun and is also a suspect in a conspiracy that resulted in the shooting of Dubliner Robert Delaney in 2008.

Mr Delaney, who was working as a postman at the time he was targeted over intervening in a row outside a pub, has been in a permanent vegetative state in hospital since the shooting almost 12 years ago.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday when a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue’s Custom Service results in the seizure of 22kg of heroin, value at about €3 million.

Gardaí believe the drugs had recently entered the country and the haul was monitored, leading to the arrest of the two suspects - 40s and 30s - on Wednesaday in the Dublin 15 area.

The arrested men were being questioned in Blanchardstown Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Det Chief Supt Angela Willis, head of GNDOCB, said the operation had “resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking”.

In 2008 Robert Delaney, a father of two and working as a postman at the time, intervened in a row outside a Dublin pub. One of the men he challenged is the older suspect who is currently in custody over the heroin find in Dublin. That man has links to people previously in the Provisional IRA.

Over a period of months after the incident outside the Dublin pub in 2008 Mr Delaney was followed and intimidated and in October 2008, was shot at his home in Tallaght. When a caller rang the bell to his apartment Mr Delaney looked over the balcony to see who was calling and was met with a shotgun blast to the face.

While he did not die he suffered catastrophic injuries and he has been in a vegetative state, with no hope of recovery, since the shooting.

The gunman who shot him, Daniel Gaynor from Dublin, carried out shootings for money. Gardaí believe he was paid €10,000 to shoot Robert Delaney.

Gaynor was shot dead in Finglas in north Dublin in August 2010. A number of crime gangs co-operated to kill him because he had worked as a killer for the Real IRA.

Detectives believe the older man now in custody in relation to Wednesday’s heroin find conspired with an older close associate, who was previously involved with the Provisional IRA, and other men to shoot Mr Delaney in revenge for his actions in intervening in the row outside the pub in 2008.

He was arrested by gardaí investigating the shooting of Mr Delaney and was released without charge.