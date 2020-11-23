‘We are still stuck where we were 20 years ago,’ Trevor Deely’s sister says

Twenty posters appealing for information on the whereabouts of Trevor Deely will be hung in the area he was last seen to mark the two decade anniversary of his disappearance.

The 22-year-old had been out at his office Christmas party on the night he went missing.

Gardaí are still trying to identify a man seen in two separate pieces of CCTV footage on the night, believed to be the same man in both.

In a renewed appeal on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme on Monday, his sister Michele said the posters would be hung around the Haddington Road area of south Dublin where he was last seen.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for my parents, their life has been frozen,” she said of the two decades they have lived through without answers.

“They will never accept it. I don’t know that it is possible to accept a child having just vanished. So they just constantly hold out hope.”

On December 8th, the 20th anniversary, 20 posters will be hung around the Haddington Road area in a bid to jog people’s memories, although it remains one of the country’s more well known missing persons cases.

After his office party on December 7th, 2000, Mr Deely went to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2.30am and 3.25am on December 8th.

At 3.35am, he went to Bank of Ireland at Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2, where he worked. CCTV footage of the rear entrance of the premises at 03.35am showed him speaking briefly with an unknown man.

CCTV later recorded Mr Deely passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 4.14am. Approximately 30 seconds later, a person believed to be the same man, was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction.

Gardaí believe information on that person is known by somebody and have appealed for it to be brought forward.

“We are still stuck where we were 20 years ago,” Michele said. “We haven’t moved on from that last sighting at the top of Haddington Road.”

Anyone with any information can contact any garda station, the confidential line on 1800 666111, or Crimecall on 1800 405060.