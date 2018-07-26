Waterford stabbing: Murder investigation expected to begin after postmortem

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of a young man in Co Waterford are expected to formally begin a murder investigation later today follow receipt of postmortem examination results.

Jack Power (25) from Brownstown in Dunmore East was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at University Hospital Waterford early on Thursday morning and a postmortem by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis is expected to confirm that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Mr Power was fatally injured at a house at Shanakiel in Dunmore East at around 3.40am Thursday morning. Locals in the estate performed CPR on him when he collapsed outside the house as they waited for the emergency services to arrive and take him to hospital.

Gardaí are investigating unconfirmed reports that Mr Power had gone to the house in the Shanakiel area with two other young men over concerns about growing anti-social behaviour in Dunmore East, including a number of break-ins to cars in the fishing village.

Gardaí are trying to establish the exact sequence of events with some reports suggesting that Mr Power was speaking to a woman in the house when he was attacked by a young man who stabbed him once in the chest and he staggered from the building before collapsing.

The scene of where Jack Power (25) was stabbed at Shanakiel Dunmore East Co. Waterford. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan

Teenager arrested

However it is understood that an occupant in the house contacted the gardaí to report an incident in which he claimed that an intruder had entered the house. Gardaí are trying to establish if there is any substance to that report as part of their investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for questioning about the fatal assault and he is currently being detained at Waterford Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

The house in Shanakiel was cornered off and members of the Garda Technical Bureau travelled from Dublin to begin a forensic examination. However, it was unclear this evening whether they had recovered any weapon which might have been used in the fatal assault.

According to an informed garda source, the exact sequence of events is in dispute which is why gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information that can assist them including anyone who may have been with Mr Power.

They have also begun door to door inquiries in the Shanakiel estate and have begun searching for CCTV footage or footage from any cars in the area with dashcams which might assist them in terms of establishing what exactly happened in the run-up to Mr Power’s stabbing.

‘People are just shocked’

A fisherman, Mr Power is the eldest of three sons to local fisherman Richard Power and his wife, Loretta, and it’s understood that Mr Power Snr and his second son, Ben were fishing on their boat, The Girl Geraldine off the south coast when they learned of the tragedy.

Local Sinn Féin Cllr Pat Fitzgerald received a call about the attack shortly after it happened and visited the scene and he said that tension had been building in the area in recent months over anti-social behaviour but no one ever expected to wake up to news of a killing.

“I suppose a lot of people heard around six o’clock this morning that Jack had passed away so they heard it before it broke on the news but it’s still shocking – nobody expected to wake up in Dunmore East this morning to hear that a young man had been killed – people are just shocked.”

Fellow Sinn Féin Cllr Jim Grifffin, a member of the local Irish Coast Guard in Dunmore East , knows the Power family well and extended his sympathy to Mr Power’s parents and his brothers, Ben and Lee .

“Jack’s father, Richard fishes The Girl Geraldine and has been very helpful to the Irish Coast Guard over the years. A more solid fellow for the Coast Guard over the years you could not find, he marked plenty of wrecks for us over the years to help us – it’s terrible blow for them.”

Gardaí­ are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the Shanakiel area of Dunmore East in the early hours of this morning to come forward and contact the incident room at Waterford Garda station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.