‘Viable pipe bomb’ found on the main street of a Co Antrim village

Police have said it is “very fortunate” no one was injured by a pipe bomb left on the main street of a village in Co Antrim.

Homes were evacuated on Main Street in Glenavy during a security alert on Saturday evening after the discovery of the device shortly before 6pm.

Army bomb experts were also tasked to the scene outside a property on the street.

After an examination of the explosive, it was declared as a “viable pipe bomb type device” and removed for further forensic tests.

Residents were not allowed to return to their homes until the street was reopened about 10.45pm.

PSNI detective constable Chris Simpson has appealed for information.

“We are very fortunate that no one was injured in this reckless attack and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Main Street area, or anyone who was driving in this area between 5.40pm and 6pm and who has dashcam footage, to contact detectives,” he said.