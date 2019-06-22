‘Viable’ Civil War-era grenade discovered in Dublin

A number of buildings have been evacuated in Dublin after the discovery of a grenade from the Civil War.

Gardaí say a resident alerted them to the find on Saturday at a lane near Dunluce Road in Clontarf.

Works were being carried out in the area at the time.

Residents in nearby homes were ordered to clear the scene, which was sealed off while Army bomb disposal experts were called in to investigate at around 2:35pm.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit described the find as a “Civil War-era grenade”.

It said they disposed of it on site. Gardaí described the explosive as “viable”.

The area was declared safe by 4pm.

The Defence Forces appealed for members of the public who encounter suspicious items or hazardous substances “to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána. ”