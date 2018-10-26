Verdicts being delivered in Gareth Hutch murder case

Judges at the Special Criminal Court are delivering the verdicts in the case of the three Dubliners accused of murdering Gareth Hutch.

Mr Hutch (36), nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24th, 2016.

He died from four gunshot injuries.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the non-jury court, said on Friday morning that it would begin delivering the judgment in the case of Jonathan Keogh, one of the three co-accused. He has so far spent over two hours reviewing the evidence against Mr Keogh.

The prosecution contend that Mr Keogh (33) threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Thomas Fox (31) and Regina Keogh (41) were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

Mr Fox, with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1; Ms Keogh from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1; and Mr Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9mm handgun on May 23rd, 2016 at the same place.

The judge indicated to the court before lunchtime that he might not have time to deliver the verdicts against all of the accused by close of business on Friday.

Mr Justice Hunt previously informed the court that the judgment would take between four and five hours to read out.

Prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC said in his closing speech at the end of July that the three co-accused had put “considerable thought and preparation” into Mr Hutch’s “truly shocking” killing which was not a “spur of the moment” attack.