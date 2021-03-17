Varadkar’s address daubed on Belfast wall in latest graffiti threat

Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the latest graffiti threat against Leo Varadkar in Belfast.

The Tánaiste’s address was daubed on a wall at the junction of the Newtownards Road and Belvoir Street in the east of the city.

It is the latest of a number of daubings in the North amid anger among some at the Northern Ireland protocol, with a raft of new checks on goods arriving at ports from Britain introduced at the start of 2021.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said officers are aware of the graffiti, and inquiries are ongoing.

In January, sinister graffiti targeting Mr Varadkar appeared in the Belvoir area of south Belfast.

It warned the Tánaiste not to cross the Border.

That daubing was condemned by politicians from across the political divide in the region.

Reacting to the latest graffiti threat, Fine Gael TD for Louth Fergus O’Dowd said: “It is despicable. No politician or Government Minister anywhere on this island should have to countenance that – it is completely wrong. Hopefully, the PSNI can identify those responsible.”

He said: “Incidents such as the daubing of graffiti in Belfast to try to intimidate political leaders will never succeed and our resolve to ensure peace and a bright future on this island will never be defeated.” - Additional reporting PA