Vandals inflict ‘major damage’ on new social houses in Co Carlow

Gardaí in Co Carlow are investigating after social houses due to be turned over to the council in two weeks’ time were vandalised in the early hours of Monday morning.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said there was about €15,000 worth of damage done to between eight and 12 houses at Carraigbrook, Tullow Road.

A total of 63 houses are being prepared on the site and are due to be handed over to Carlow County Council on a phased basis.

“There was copper pipes pulled out of the homes, patio doors broken, windows broken, timber fences going around the garden were all broken,” Ms Murnane O’Connor said. “It’s going to take another three to four weeks to get all that extra work done.”

She said there will be “full security” at the site until the first batch of houses are handed over to the council.

“It’s unacceptable, those houses were totally vandalised. There was major damage done. It’s very rare that something like this would happen,” she added.

Gardaí said they are investigating “multiple incidents of criminal damage” caused to houses on a building site on Tullow Road at 2am on Monday.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesman said.