Van and machine parts worth over €500,000 seized in Co Longford

Machinery and van parts worth over half a million euro have been seized by gardaí in Co Longford.

As part of a planned operation gardaí from Granard with the local Regional Support Unit, the Garda stolen motor vehicle investigation unit, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Longford drugs unit carried out a search of a large industrial lock up premised in Co Longford on Thursday morning.

A view of the location where the parts and machinery were discovered Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Facebook

During the search a large amount of suspected stolen industrial plant, tools, trailers, vans, cars, engines and car parts with an initial estimate of up to €500,000 were recovered.

Some of the items have already been identified as being stolen in the UK over the past few months and gardaí continue to try and establish the origin of the rest of the property.

The scene is currently preserved and the technical examination continues and there were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.