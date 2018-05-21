Valdez profile - Only child had moved with her family from Philippines

Jastine Valdez and her family moved to Ireland from the Philippines in 2015 and settled in the picturesque Wicklow town of Enniskerry.

She enrolled in Tallaght Institute of Technology about two years ago where she studied accountancy.

The 24-year-old also worked part-time in a restaurant in nearby Bray to supplement her income.

She usually commuted to and from work and college by bus and was often seen waiting at the bus stop in Enniskerry.

The Valdez family are a close one and Jastine was an only child. She was frequently in touch with her parents, especially through Facebook, so when they didn’t hear from her on Saturday evening they became concerned. Jastine had been living at home with her parents when she went missing on Saturday.

When her parents contacted gardaí with their concerns, officers were already investigating a sighting of a woman being bundled into a car.

Jastine had got off the bus in Enniskerry and was walking along Kilcroney Road, near the Powerscourt estate, towards her home when she was grabbed and bundled into the car.