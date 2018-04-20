UUP’s John Taylor in court over alleged failure to cut hedges

Former Ulster Unionist politician John Taylor, now Lord Kilclooney, has been charged with failing to comply with a remedial notice by failing to cut hedges at his home in Mullinure, Co Armagh.

The 80-year-old life peer did not attend Armagh Magistrates Court as he is “out of the jurisdiction,” the court heard.

In a prosecution brought by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council under the High Hedges Act, Lord Kilclooney is charged that being the owner of a home on the Portadown Road, he “failed to comply with a Remedial Notice dated 24 January 2018 and served upon you requiring you to take action in relation to your hedge on the aforementioned property within one month from the effective date.”

Mr Rooney, appearing for the council, told the court “there’s been progress made” and that defence solicitors Blair & Hanna have asked for the case to be adjourned to the next departmental hearing day.

“It’s a high hedges case and there’s been progress in that the hedges are being reduced so it’s hoped that the matter won’t trouble the court,” said Mr Rooney.

District Judge Paul Copeland said he would put the case back to May 18th “and the prosecution can inform the court as to the future of this prosecution in that there’s been some remedial approach by the defendant.”

“Failing that it will proceed as either a plea or a date to be fixed for hearing,” added the judge.