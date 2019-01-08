Unaccompanied learner driver caught doing 115km/h in 50km/h zone

An unaccompanied learner driver caught speeding at 115km/h in a 50km/h zone has been arrested and the vehicle they were driving seized.

Gardaí said Naas Roads Policing were conducting a checkpoint on Monday night and found a motorist driving on a learner permit, with no L-plates displayed and not accompanied by a qualified driver.

Gardaí said the driver was arrested and subsequently charged and the vehicle was seized.

The Clancy Amendment, which penalises car owners who knowingly allow their vehicles to be used by unaccompanied learner drivers, came into force before Christmas.

Legislation previously allowed for penalties to be imposed on unaccompanied learner drivers but not on the owners of the vehicles.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said he anticipated the Clancy Amendment would have a “serious impact on driving culture in this country”.

The amendment is named after mother and daughter Geraldine and Louise Clancy who were killed on December 22nd, 2015, when unaccompanied learner driver Susan Gleeson lost control of her car in Co Cork.