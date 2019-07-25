‘Unacceptable’ covert surveillance by Irish Prison Service staff uncovered

Prison service staff attempting to stop the supply of drugs and contraband into Irish jails wrongfully carried out covert surveillance, a major inquiry has found.

The inquiry, carried out by the Inspector of Prisons, into the Irish Prison Service’s operational support group (OSG) was ordered last year by the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

It came after an employee of the Irish Prison Service (IPS) alleged several instances of wrongful surveillance by the group in a High Court affidavit.

“The evidence does suggest that in an effort to curtail the flow of contraband into IPS facilities, a small number of personnel within the OSG acted in a unilateral manner which was beyond the original remit of the OSG, that does not appear to have followed any standard procedural or operational guidelines and which fell outside of acceptable practice,” Inspector of Prisons Patricia Gilheaney wrote in the report, released on Thursday afternoon.

“There is a conflict of evidence as to whether these activities were authorised by the then OSG governor. There is no substantive evidence to corroborate the allegation in the affidavit that these activities were carried out with the knowledge or authorisation of senior management within the IPS.”

Security firms

The inspector found that the IPS paid €29,000 to two private security firms in 2011 and 2012 for services including covert surveillance, tracking and CCTV. These services were procured outside normal rules, she said.

Ms Gilheaney also found evidence to corroborate the allegation that covert surveillance was carried out in a unit in the Midlands Prison and in an office. This also occurred in 2011 and 2012.

Evidence was also found that a tracking device was placed on a prison officer’s car but Ms Gilheaney said she could not make a finding that this allegation was true.

The inspector has instructed the IPS to pass on information about illegal surveillance to the Garda and the Data Protection Commissioner for further investigation. She also made a series of recommendations for reform, including a review of the OSG and stricter accountability practices.

Responding to the report, Mr Flanagan announced a new Prisons Board will be established under an independent chair as well as new audit, risk and culture committees.

“I am concerned at the findings in the report that a small number of personnel in the OSG may have acted wrongfully in the past - going far beyond their remit and engaging in unacceptable practices,” he said.

IPS director general Caron McCaffrey has said the OSG will be reviewed and that a new code of ethics will be introduced.