Two young men injured in separate stabbings in Dublin

Two young men have been injured in separate stabbing incidents in Dublin on Monday morning.

Gardaí were called to St Vincent’s Street West in Inchicore at 2.30am where they found a man (25) who had been stabbed and was lying on the ground and a 24-year-old man who was allegedly trying to assault him.

A garda intervened and received a laceration to his head. The injured man and the garda were taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

The injured man remains in hospital while the garda has since been released.

A 24-year-old man arrested at the scene is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kilmainham Garda station.

Separately, gardaí are investigating a stabbing on Cathal Brugha Street at 7am.

Gardaí found a man aged in his 20s slumped on the ground with a stab wound.

He was brought to the Mater Hospital for treatment for serious but not life-threatening injuries.