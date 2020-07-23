Two women charged with murder of man (75) in Derry

Two women have appeared at Derry Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of a 75-year-old man.

Sharon Harland (44), of Baltimore House, Derry, and Rhona Gracey (33), of Coven Street, Belfast, were charged with the murder of Daniel Guyler on May 1st, 2019 and the theft of £400 from Mr Guyler on July 23rd, 2018.

The court heard that a badly injured man was found in the Termon Street area of Derry on July 23rd, 2018. He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital.

The two women were arrested and appeared in court on July 25th, 2018 and then, on May 1st, 2019, Mr Guyler died in hospital.

Ms Harland and Ms Gracey were arrested as part of a murder inquiry on Wednesday. Ms Harland told police she could not remember the night and Ms Gracey made no comment.

An officer told the court that Ms Harland appeared to be familiar with some witnesses in the case. The officer said Ms Harland described them as ‘druggies, alcos and losers’ who had ‘made all this up to get to her’. The court heard there was forensic evidence linking the women to the scene.

Sean Doherty, counsel for Ms Harland, said his client had issues with alcohol and substance abuse and was trying to turn her life around. He said his client was pregnant with her sixth child and that witnesses would not be under threat from her.

John Keown, solicitor for Ms Gracey, said that following the 2018 charge his client was recalled to prison and served an additional 12 months. He said she was now residing in Belfast and would have no contact with witnesses.

Judge Ted Magill said neither woman had attempted to interfere with witnesses and he was not satisfied that either of them was a flight risk or would reoffend. He released them on bail and adjourned the case until August 20th.