Two women arrested in connection with Wexford assault released

Two women arrested in connection with a serious assault in Co Wexford at the weekend have been released without charge.

A man in his early 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a residence in Clonard, Co Wexford, at about 1.10am on Sunday. The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have since been released without charge and files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.