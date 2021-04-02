Two women arrested at Dublin Airport after refusing to enter hotel quarantine

Two women in their 30s have been arrested and charged after refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival in Dublin Airport.

It is understood the two women were arriving from the United Arab Emirates, where they had travelled for plastic surgery.

Gardaí confirmed they had been called to Dublin Airport by the State Liaison officer on Friday afternoon and implemented the “4Es approach” – engaging, explaining and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

The women were arrested for breaches of the health act after failing to comply with gardaí, and were taken to Ballymun Garda station.

Both women have been charged and will appear before the criminal courts of justice on Saturday at 10.30am.