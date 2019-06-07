Two vacant Longford homes set on fire within hours of each other

Gardaí are investigating arson attacks on two vacant houses in Co Longford in recent days.

Following initial enquiries gardaí do not believe the two attacks, which took place within hours of each other, are linked.

Both arson attacks took place in the Edgeworthstown area of Co Longford, on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, fire brigade units responded to a large fire in a vacant house, which gardaí believe started between 9pm and 10pm that night. The property was extensively damaged before fire brigade units from Granard brought the blaze under control.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses that may have seen suspicious activity in Ballinalee, Granard or Edgeworthstown during that time.

In the early hours of the morning on Thursday another fire broke out in a property in the Corboy area of Edgeworthstown.

The house was unoccupied at the time, and the fire started at about 3am, according to a Garda spokeswoman. The fire caused extensive damage to the house.

Investigating gardaí believe members of the public travelling on the main N4 road at Corboy during that time may have witnessed suspicious vehicles or individuals that could assist the criminal enquiry.

“At this stage of the investigation it is not believed the criminal damage to both premises are linked,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with information regarding either crime to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, or alternatively the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.