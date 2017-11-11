Two teens released following assault on boys in Co Meath on Sunday

The two teenage boys who were arrested in Balbriggan on Friday after an assault on two other teenage boys in Co Meath on Sunday have been released.

The pair were released late on Friday night without charge and a file has been sent to the DPP. They had been arrested in connection with an assault on November 5th and were detained in Ashbourne Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two 17-year-old boys from Laytown were hospitalised following an alleged assault by a large group of men on the road leading to the Gormanstown railway station.

They were sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for minor injuries.

A Garda spokesman said the boys “described their attackers as both black and white youths” and said they were “accompanied by females who witnessed the assault”.

The teenagers and alleged attackers had boarded the train in Balbriggan station before getting off at the next station in Gormanstown.

A Garda spokesman was unable to confirm how many people were in the group.

Gardaí are calling for anyone who witnessed the assault or saw the group either boarding or getting off the train between Balbriggan and Gormanstown on Sunday evening to get in touch.

They have also appealed for anyone who was near Gormanstown railway station on Sunday evening to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 041 9813320 or 01 8010600 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111. The investigation is ongoing.