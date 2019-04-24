Two suspects arrested after cocaine, cannabis seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have seized cocaine and herbal cannabis valued at €715,000 after stopping two suspects in vehicles in west Dublin.

The men driving the cars have been arrested and had been under surveillance for some time as part of an inquiry by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau into commercial-scale drug dealing.

After the suspects were stopped in Ballyfermot on Tuesday evening a number of addresses connected to them were searched in Lucan and Ballyfermot.

“At approximately 6.30pm, as a result of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in the Dublin west region, officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted two vehicles in the Ballyfermot area,” a Garda statement said.

“As a result of this interception, and a number of follow up searches were conducted in the Ballyfermot and Lucan areas. Cocaine and Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €715,000 were seized.

“Two males aged 33 years and 20 years were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.”