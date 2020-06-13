Two stabbed in ‘serious assault’ at house in Darndale

A man in his 20s has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a house in Dublin on Saturday morning.

Gardaí said a “serious assault” occurred at a house in the Darndale area of Dublin 17 at about 7.30am.

A man and a woman, aged in their 40s and 50s respectively, both received stab wounds and were taken to Beaumont Hospital. Gardaí said the man’s condition is described as critical and the woman’s injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Coolock Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

The Garda is not seeking any other persons in relation to the incident and investigations are ongoing.